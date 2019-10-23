Two great deceptions
There is little doubt we have a three party system. We have the Republicans, traditional Democrats, and extreme radical Socialists who are masquerading as Democrats. We are being deceived and bamboozled by their ostensible and cunningly devised fables into believing they are Democrats. They’re really devout members of the Socialist party. Look at the imposturous democratic candidates running for the presidency, every one of them have extreme and radical socialistic ideologies. They have become a party of lawlessness, disrepute and saboteurs of democracy. They are anti-constitutionalist; they want to do away with the Electoral College system, due process, justice for all, our right to bear arms, and our freedom of speech. They are constantly trying to silence the voices of the Conservatives. The only political voices they want heard are their own. Does this seem like the Democratic Party you used to know, or are they purveyors of totalitarianism?
The second great deception is calling this attempted political coup an impeachment. Since the day President Trump won the election, they have been trying to delegitimize the results of the election and all the votes of those who supported him. What they have been doing for the last three years is nothing short of an attempted coup, anarchy, and is treasonous. They have spent millions of dollars of the taxpayers’ money to overthrow our duly elected president. They believe impeachment is a must, because they realize they can’t trounce him in a democratic election. Rep. Al Green summed it up unequivocally when he un-wittedly admitted on tape, “If we don’t impeach him, he may be re-elected.” In other words, democracy be damned. Maybe, it is time we start calling some of the members of Congress and the deep state domestic terrorists of democracy.
Craig H. Pierce
Towanda
