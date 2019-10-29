Letter to the Editor, Oct. 29, 2019
Responding to John Ferri letter of Oct. 24
The socialist liberal cabal have been looking for ways to impeach/legitimize President Trump since before he took the Oath of Office. The Deep State has illegally criminalized/weaponized federal agencies to overthrow the 2016 election and remove Trump from office. President Trump has successfully undergone four major investigations including the infamous Mueller debacle and has beaten many other attempts to destroy him. Now they pull the Emoluments Clause out of the closet because President Trump was going to host the G7 at one of his facilities at cost and would have saved the American taxpayer a bunch of money. What a load of bovine excrement.
I find it interesting that John only refers to the president under the Foreign Emoluments Clause. He stated, “The Foreign Emoluments Clause prohibits the president from accepting payments of any kind from foreign governments. The Domestic Emoluments Clause prohibits him from accepting payments of any kind from U.S. taxpayers.” The Emoluments Clause includes the president, vice president and members of Congress. And, it also includes spouses and dependents of the same. Now, my question to John and others of his ilk: Does the Emoluments Clause only apply to President Trump and Republicans or does it also apply to Democrats/Socialists/Liberals?
Instead of going after Trump, a billionaire businessman who is losing billions of dollars serving our country, plus donating his salary to charity, we should be going after our politicians (democrat/republican/socialists) who have made fortunes “serving” in government. A classic example: how does Maxine Watters, who Trump accurately describes as low IQ, become a multi, multi, multi-millionaire as a “public servant” on a government salary? Does the Emoluments Clause apply to her, Clinton, Obama, Biden (including son and brother), Pelosi, Kerry, Cummings, and just about every Congress-critter (both sides of the aisle) “serving” our country? John, how about being fair and balanced?
Ramon, Mary and I would love to have you stop by on your trip south.
John J. Fedorchak
St. Simons Island, Ga.
Former Bradford County resident
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.