As difficult it is for Republicans who support Donald Trump to comprehend, Trump will be impeached by the House of Representatives for evidence that he provided and continues to provide. Investigations and revelations are happening so rapidly that it is difficult to predict, but clairvoyance isn’t needed to say that additional evidence will support and add to the articles of impeachment.
Trump attempted to hold back military aid to Ukraine unless they investigated his potential opponent in the 2020 election. Regardless of whether his opponent is guilty of anything (he isn’t), the act is an impeachable offense. Trump was also pressuring Ukraine to fabricate evidence that shows Russia didn’t interfere in the 2016 election (they did), even though the Mueller report confirmed this based on information provided by our multiple intelligence services. He will also be impeached for obstruction of justice, and who knows what else. The list is endless.
The question is not whether Trump will be impeached, it is: Will Republicans support it in the face of incontrovertible evidence of Trump’s guilt? Also, will Senate Republicans vote to remove Trump based on clear evidence that he should be removed from office.
Republicans running for office in 2020 may have to answer to voters why they ignored clear evidence of Trump’s blatant violations of his oath of office. A test of integrity is coming soon. Don’t fail.
John L Ferri
Towanda
