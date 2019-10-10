Wake up America
Many complain because I keep comparing what is going on now with what went on in Germany in the 30s and 40s. I do it because it is relevant and appropriate.
From around 1933 the German people basically ignored what Hitler was doing, only to wake up in 1939 and find they were at war. Trump hasn’t taken us to war, but he certainly has eroded our democratic system of government. Right now he has control of the DOJ and only time will tell if he has gained control of the Supreme Court.
It is time that the DOJ memo saying that a sitting president can’t be charged with a crime be challenged, it’s time for Congress to go to court for his refusal to turn over documents required by law, and it’s time for Trump to be charged for the multiple acts he has admitted to that constitute obstruction of justice and interference into the election process.
Trump is one step away from being a fascist dictator. If you don’t believe it, look at his most recent conduct. For the American worker the Whistle Blower Act is supposed to protect the person, not open them up to threat, intimidation and insult.
Making the situation worse is that right behind Trump is Barr. If Trump is impeached, who will remove him from office as the law requires?
Barr needs to be impeached as well and have his license pulled to practice law. He is a disgrace to the legal profession for his failure to abide by the law and obey the Constitution.
The danger is not so much in the impeachment, but what will Trump resort to if impeached to stay in power. A man without reason, morals, judgment, or understanding of democracy is a very dangerous threat to democracy.
Jack Schamel
Chemung
