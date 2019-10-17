Spot on
Tuesday night Pete Buttigieg’s closing remarks in the debate were spot on.
“When I was deployed, I knew one of the things keeping me safe was the fact that the flag on my shoulder represented a country known to keep its word,” he said. “You take that away, you are taking away what makes America, America.”
“What we were doing in Syria,” he added, “was keeping our word. Part of what makes it possible for the United States to get people to put their lives on the line to back us up is the idea that we will back them up, too.” Trump’s decision, he continued, “is undermining the honor of our soldiers. You take away the honor of our soldiers, you might as well go after their body armor next.”
Keeping our word to those that have fought and died for us — and protecting the honor of our soldiers. That’s who we are.
Penni Eldredge-Martin
Towanda
