Remember when?
Can anyone remember when the “mainstream media” ignored Obama and Hillary arming ISIS to invade Syria? How Obama released five major terrorists from GITMO to recover one captured U.S. Army traitor? How Obama allowed the “Osama bin Laden Brigade” to help take out Assad? Named after, you know, the same bin Laden that Obama boasted about killing?
The Kurds were total nomads up to WWI! Since then their MO was to occupy other people’s buildings, much like Hermit Crabs. So now Syria will work with the Kurds and Russians to police that region at no cost of money or lives to us! That should be good news! But the rabid Trump detractors will never give Trump credit for anything good.
