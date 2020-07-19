The pandemic is affecting everyone — even those who think it is a hoax. Chuck Woolery, a former game show host, tweeted, “The most outrageous lies are the ones about Covid-19. Everyone is lying. The CDC, Media, Democrats, our Doctors, not all but most, that we are told to trust. I think it’s all about the election and keeping the economy from coming back, which is about the election. I’m sick of it.” His tweet was retweeted by Trump. Soon afterward, one of Woolery’s sons tested positive for the virus. Woolery then tweeted, “Covid-19 is real and it is here. My son tested positive for the virus, and I feel for those suffering and especially for those who have lost loved ones.” He then deactivated his Twitter account.
However, the anti-mask crowd won’t be convinced of this. The only way they will wear a mask is if they are forced to wear one with escalating fines and jail time for violations. I don’t have a problem with this. It’s working in the New York area. Otherwise, the only other hope is a vaccine, but that may be many months away. And even then, most of the anti-maskers would resist that too. Again, make this mandatory.
You may argue that this is draconian. But there are many legal mandates that anti-maskers follow with no claims from them that their rights are being violated. Their cars must be insured and inspected. Seatbelts are mandatory. Speed limits are enforced. Drivers must be licensed. DUI is a serious offense. Driving laws must be followed. Why would the simple act of requiring that a mask be worn be draconian? It’s not, particularly when the only other choice is to allow an already out-of-control pandemic to get vastly worse and potentially kill millions and seriously affect the health of tens of millions in addition to further devastating an already struggling economy.
Mandated rules protect everyone.
John L. Ferri
Towanda
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.