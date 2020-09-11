President Trump, a man of many firsts
President Trump is the first President to:
- Hold a campaign acceptance speech at the White House in violation of the Hatch Act.
- The first to allow his wife to give a campaign speech in the Rose Garden.
- To allow his Sec. of State to provide a campaign speech in a foreign country in violation of the Hatch Act.
- Have a naturalization ceremony in White House and then use it in the campaign.
- To allow the use of force against non-violent protestors in the nation’s capital so he could have a photo op holding the bible upside down.
- To say he was a wartime president against COVID-19 and yet has only met with the task force once since April.
- To spend most weekends at his own golf resorts at a huge cost to the taxpayer and a huge benefit to the Trump organization in violation of the emolument’s clause of the Constitution.
- To separate more than 4,400 children from their parents under the zero-tolerance policy and kept many of them in cages until a court forced the administration to discontinue the policy.
- Shut down the government for a month in 2018 to get funding for the wall and has built only five miles of new wall.
- Have 215 criminal indictments in his administration whereas the Obama administration had 0. Nixon- 76; Reagan-26; Carter-1 and Clinton -2.
- Tell more than 20,000 false or misleading claims while president.
- Have a niece who writes a book telling why he is not fit to be a president.
- Have an older sister and former respected judge who privately mentions his unfitness to be president including “he lies all the time.”
Fred Hunt
Standing Stone
