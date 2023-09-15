Dear Editor,
As a Bradford County resident and a retired literacy teacher, I am disheartened to learn that the commissioners are proposing to repurpose the county library. It is so much more than books and computers.
It is the central hub for all the other libraries. If a person in Sayre needs a book that is in the Canton library, the county library gets it for them. What about the person needing assistance on the computer, who will help them? Who will be responsible for the care and maintenance of the remaining computers and books?
Information and books are not stagnant, a library must be kept current. So now instead of sharing this constant flow of information, the other libraries will be on their own. With no shared books and programs, each library will have to purchase their own, driving up costs.
Speaking of costs and savings, last December the commissioners passed an $83 million county budget. Commissioner Miller stated that they are not incurring any debt with that budget. Maintaining the library and its staff budget is $455,000, which is only 5% of the county budget.
Mr. McLinko is concerned that the payroll is projected to increase to $400,000 but gave no timeline as to when this will occur. If the payroll for six full-time and two part-time employees is $400,000, then the savings for the many County Manor employees that are no longer working for the county must be substantial. Are those savings reflected in the current budget?
I feel for the veterans that need more space. How about the empty store fronts in the county’s apartment building on Main Street? I have not seen much use there since that building opened.
Fran Baumgartel
Monroeton, Pa.
