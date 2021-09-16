Re: Fight the vaccine mandates
The extensive report starting on the front page on the “Fight the Vaccination Mandates” rally, was totally one-sided, and quoted numerous anti-vaccine and mask mandate opponents, without any attempt to explain the reason why vaccine and mask mandates are being proposed. There is a huge amount of misinformation, lies, falsehoods, and fabrications by those quoted in the article. For example, Dr. Robert Malone says that hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin are treatment alternatives that can allow people to avoid vaccines. Both these drugs have been shown in scientific studies, published in peer reviewed medical journals, to be ineffective. He also claims that vaccination is causing the variants. The opposite is true. Allowing the virus to circulate, because enough people are not vaccinated in areas in this country, as well as the rest of the world, enables time for the virus to mutate. Dr. Malone is being investigated by his medical board for extensive posting of misinformation on social media and other platforms. Although it is very sad that more than 650,000 Americans have already died from this virus, it is even more tragic that some of those could have been avoided, and many more, including the children, could be prevented from death or illness, by accepting vaccines and masking as effective strategies against this pandemic.
William Friedenberg, M.D.
Milan
