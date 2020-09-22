Response to John Ferri LTE of 9-19-2020
John, I hope you realize that your tirade of 9-19-2020 is full of holes and disputed by many. Of course, you only present “selected” info that supports your narrative, and dismiss or ignore info/data that refutes your narrative. Look, everyone knows by now that you despise and abhor every thing about President Trump, his very existence, his thoughts, his leadership, his outstanding love of America/Americans, his success with the economy/job creation/bringing jobs and businesses back to America, his successful negotiations on trade issues, his success in the Middle East, avoiding war, strengthening our military, etc, etc ... I can continue but sadly I am limited to 300 words. And yes, even the handling of the Chinese virus epidemic as well as applying galactic speed to fill the shelves of protective personal equipment left barren by democrat leaders as well as finding a long term solution.
Thank God he did not listen to the Democrats when he took immediate action in the early stages of this infectious Chinese disaster. Remember they called him a fear monger, racist, acting much too quickly, xenophobic and just about every other phobic they could muster. The Democrats were even telling the people that masks were not helpful, keeping distance was foolish, etc ... In fact, they got on TV and told people to continue to gather and party. Also, remember of the 50 state governor – there were five (all Democrats) who placed Chinese virus infected persons in nursing/senior homes.
In summary, John, if you want to do something useful and helpful for the rest of us, how about trying to interpret/explain Joe Biden’s speeches, comments, thoughts, platform. Also, why are the Democrats wanting to change our great republic from proven successful capitalism to proven failure socialism?
John J. Fedorchak Sr.
St. Simons Island, Ga.
Former Bradford County resident
