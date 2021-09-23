Letter to the Editor
First do no harm?
Why does the Guthrie Clinic allow unvaccinated practitioners to treat sick people in the midst of the worldwide COVID pandemic? To compound this issue, a patient does not know if his practitioner is vaccinated unless the patient asks the question.
Why must I as a patient have to ask this question? The Hippocratic Oath says, “First do no harm.” I trust my medical provider to ensure that their staff is medically qualified. I also expect the parameters in which they function be set by the provider, not the individual practitioner.
When an individual practitioner is allowed to make the personal choice of being vaccinated or not, their choice then frees them to jeopardize my health. What right does that person, as a medical professional no less, have to jeopardize my health? I would call this simple, basic common sense to have medical professionals vaccinated.
I find it unconscionable that Guthrie would allow unvaccinated practitioners to treat patients. It is stunning how our society has come to understand the meaning of the words of the Declaration of Independence concerning the self-evident truth of the unalienable right to “life” to mean selfish. Quite frankly, if you don’t get vaccinated, you are giving up your right to life, and are exercising your “right” to jeopardize mine, and those of children for whom a vaccination is not yet available.
I went to my appointment at a Guthrie Clinic this week and asked the receptionist, nurse, and practitioner if they were vaccinated. My provider received the first dose today, after over 600,000 deaths in this country. I asked because my fully vaccinated sister, who had several serious compromising health issues, died this week of COVID which she contracted from a rehabilitation facility where she was an inpatient recovering from a hip fracture and stroke. Apparently they also allow unvaccinated practitioners.
I declined to go through with my appointment and allow myself to be put at risk by my practitioner. Why does the Guthrie Clinic allow this?
Susan Bertrand
Towanda
