Vaccines were created to protect people’s health when illnesses devastated the populace. The Small Pox vaccine was created in 1798 by Edward Jenner, eradicating the illness by 1977. The Whooping Cough (Pertussis) vaccine came in 1914. The Tetanus vaccine occurred in 1924 and Diphtheria vaccine was also created in the 1920s. Polio vaccine came about in 1955 followed by Hepatitis B vaccine in 1981. The Chicken Pox vaccine came in 1995 and prevented 100 deaths a year.
The COVID-19 vaccines work. The problem is some individuals refuse to get it and then when their employer or government mandates it, their immediate response is that their rights are being violated.
A rally against vaccine mandates took place at Alparon Park with the support of one of our commissioners. The commissioner suggested that employees at the Manor had had COVID, thus no need for vaccine. Shouldn’t the job of a commissioner be to protect the residents at the Manor? Isn’t that better done if employees are vaccinated? The rally was a cesspool of misinformation. The most glaring example was when a speaker explained the government had approved the use of the Pfizer COMIRNATY vaccine but everyone had been given the EUA vaccine. The EUA vaccine was named the COMIRNATY vaccine once it was no longer considered emergency use.
Forget the politics. Work together and help make our country as safe as possible for everyone.
Fred Hunt
Standing Stone
