I found an article in the Daily regarding those not missing a PA November election for at least 50 years. Very interesting! Maybe it is because I have not missed voting in a PA election in a few myself! This coming election will make 69 for me — and, I do expect to live that long! I do not recall voting in a Presidential election while I was in the Navy, but I am sure that in 1956 I voted for Dwight Eisenhower! The 2020 election made 17 Presidential elections for me, and I do hope that I live long enough to make it 18 in 2024! I am happy to say that I know Republicans such as Tina Pickett, Clint Owlett, Gene Yaw and Fred Keller!
