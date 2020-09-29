Letters to the Editor
Ruth Bader Ginsburg should be buried in South Africa
Ruth Bader Ginsburg lost her 21-year heroic battle with cancer. She lived six years longer than the average woman. A lot longer that the 30 million innocent aborted babies who never lived.
One of Ginsburg’s most amazing statements was liking the constitution of South Africa better than our own. Justice Ginsburg’s beloved South Africa has allowed the torturing and murder of “white” farmers, farmers who have tended the land and fed most of the population. I think that all the Trump-hating celebrities who promised to leave the USA if Trump wins again, should move to South Africa and be the next victims of the Ginsburg utopian society.
Joseph DuPont
TOWANDA
Keep current health care
As someone living with diabetes, I know how quickly health care costs can add up. While it may not be perfect, i believe our current health care system comprising of government programs like Medicare and Medicaid, as well as private insurance coverage, works best to provide the flexibility and choices those with special health care needs require.
For that reason, I cannot bring myself to support one-size-fits-all solutions like Medicare for All or the public option. These types of government-controlled health care insurance systems would only result in higher taxes, fewer coverage options, and a lower quality of care. Ultimately, that will just mean poorer health care outcomes for those of us with higher-than-average health care needs.
Supporters of a public option claim that it would simply exist alongside of private and employer-sponsored plans on the market today. But in reality, the public option would come to dominate that market, pushing private insurers out because there would simply be no way for them to compete with a system fully financed by the federal government. In the end, that would reduce choices for patients while increasing premiums in the private plans that do manage to stick around before being pushed out for good.
According to some estimates, a public option could cost in the tens of trillions of dollars, potentially requiring a more-than $2,000 increase in payroll taxes each year. I’m no expert, but making hardworking folks pay more to have fewer options and a lower quality of care is hardly my idea of reform. It’s time to drop the public option and focus on real solutions to address America’s health care concerns.
Alan Lispi
TUNKHANNOCK
