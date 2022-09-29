Perhaps I should be sending this item to PennDOT instead of The Daily Review. but I can’t help but feel that this route may get a better response! I have had this question bugging me for a long time, and perhaps I should really be taking it to our State Representative or our Congressional Representative Fred Keller!
The question is, why doesn’t PennDOT initiate a program to patrol our highways, Starting with Rte. 220 and Rte. 6 and getting to other roads like the Ulster/Smithfield Road, the Milan/Smithfield Road and the Sheshequin / N.Rome Road as rapidly a time permits, to remove potential road blocking trees — dead or alive!
This effort could be carried out by ‘In House Personnel or by Outside Contractors. And our legislative reps might be able to initiate monetary grants to help fund the effort!
One specific stretch of road that constantly bothers me is the West side of Rte. 220 from the Animal Shelter to The Broken Oar where all kinds of stuff are weighing down the phone lines!
It could be a good example to set for township supervisors to tidy up their tree cluttered roads!
And, I hope that no one hits a fallen tree in the next two weeks before this may get printed!
