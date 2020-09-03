To happy times
Those aren’t pajamas young men are wearing, they are softball uniforms. On summer evenings in the 80s there were softball games in Monroeton, Ulster, Wysox and Hornbrook. There was a cast of characters like Skip, Benjy, Hog and Billy Back. We just lost Joyce Fuller who did everything from score keeping to cooking hotdogs. She and her husband ran everything. So here’s to happy times when young men were told to play ball.
Budd Clark Jr.
Wysox
