It was a normal day for most, until . . . .
Coffee, kiss your spouse and kids, pet the pup, board a plane and leave for work. Many never came home.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please enter your phone number with area code without () , - , or spaces.
example: 5555555555
If Your Not Already a Subscriber Please Click Here
This is the temporary subscription pass for users returning from the Vision Data subscription process. Your subscription will be updated within 24 hours, after your information is verified. Please click the button below to get your pass.
Partly cloudy skies this morning will become overcast during the afternoon. High 82F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..
Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly late. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: September 3, 2022 @ 8:43 am
It was a normal day for most, until . . . .
Coffee, kiss your spouse and kids, pet the pup, board a plane and leave for work. Many never came home.
Where were you when your normal day was turned upside down?
Throughout the day on 9/11, we reserve a time for remembrance and reflect on the events, and share our sorrow and compassion for the victims, family members, friends and heroes. Heroes unselfishly sacrificed their lives in the Towers, Pentagon and Pennsylvania, while others survived and left with scars and memories that would last a lifetime.
We remember those who were killed. . .
. . . . in New York World Center Tower’s attack which included: Flight 175, passengers (51), crew members (9), Flight 11, passengers (76), crew members (11) and heroes in the Towers, Firefighters, Police, Response Teams, Medical, and other agencies and individuals (2605), for a total of 2,752 victims. Fifteen lives of my fellow Villanova graduates were lost in the Towers.
. . . . in Pentagon attack, Arlington Virginia which included: Flight 77, passengers (53), crew members (6), and those in the Pentagon that included military and civilian personnel (125) for a total of 184 victims. A Northrop Grumman Corporation co-worker, Julian Cooper, perished in the attack.
. . . . on a field near Shanksville Pennsylvania, Somerset County which included: Flight 93, passengers (33), crew members (7), for a total of (40) and an unborn child. The unselfish and heroic actions on board Flight 93, prevented the aircraft from continuing on the course to what has been determined our White House.
We must never forget our 9/11 victims as we love our Country, and be proud that we are Americans. At every opportunity, we thank our military members, veterans and various agencies who are responsible protecting our Country.
On September 11, 2022 and all future September 11 days, we remember and honor our 9/11 victims and heroes. In remembering there is peace.
God Bless America, Our 9/11 Victims, Families, Friends, and Heroes.
Michael and Chrissy Skurecki
Dushore, Pa.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.