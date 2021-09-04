Censorship of the negative vaccine effects of military is dangerous
Censorship by Facebook, Youtube and the media about the disaster of the mass vaccination of our military can not continue! Navy doctor Lee Merritt makes a compelling case that some COVID vaccines are killing and sickening the military! If the VFW and American Legion is worth their salt they should have their members in Congress to investigate Merritt’s serious claims!
Joseph DuPont
Towanda
