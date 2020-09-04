Response to Ferri and Schamel:
Well, I see John Ferri has joined Jack Schamel’s inane silly band wagon comparing President Trump with Hitler. Either these chaps believe people are stupid and buy their distortion of facts and history or they are just ignorant of history and facts. People quick to compare Trump to Hitler are the ones most ignorant of the Third Reich’s history.
Let’s examine a few facts and history:
Hitler established socialism/nazi (National Socialism), despised Capitalism. DNC (Democrat National Committee) or Trump?
Hitler used his hob-nailed, goose stepping thugs to move into towns/cities and destroy business, private property, law and order. Biden/DNC/MSM call armed citizens standing guard over their property “vigilantes” but rioting anarchists (BLM, ANTIFA) are “peaceful protesters.”
Hitler destroyed local police/law and order to get his own gang established. DNC or Trump promotes defunding police?
Hitler strictly regulated the German economy. Trump is deregulating almost all aspects ( pushed by DNC/ Biden/Obama) of the American economy.
Hitler was severely anti-semitic, Trump is one of the most Pro-Israel presidents in history. His daughter and grandchildren are Jewish.
Hitler imposed strict gun control, Trump is heavily in favor of the Second Amendment.
Hitler established indoctrination in schools. DNC has been doing this for decades.
Hitler destroyed/rewrote history, destroyed statutes/monuments. DNC or Trump?
Hitler started wars in Europe and Trump focusing on ending wars in Middle East.
Hitler established censorship, 100% government control, no freedom of speech or private property ownership. DNC or Trump? Conservatives are not allowed to speak at certain universities, gatherings, etc.
Hitler spied on his political opponents. DNC spied on Trump and his supporters.
I can list many more but it appears Hitler is extremely dissimilar to Trump. Hitler has more in common with the DNC.
John J. Fedorchak Sr.
St. Simons Island, Ga.
Former Bradford County resident
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.