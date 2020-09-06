The choice would seem simple
You can tell when bombers are getting close to the target because the flack gets thicker and thicker. That’s why I know Trump is getting closer and closer to weeding out the corruption of the Deep State. Obama, Biden, Hillary, Comey and Brennan plotted to take out a duly elected president. And despite their best efforts, Trump supercharged our economy. Can you imagine us dealing with the coronavirus with Obama’s economy and China still calling the shots? Without more Republicans in the House and Senate, Obama’s transformation of America into a socialist/communist state will become a reality.
Joseph DuPont
Towanda
Commented
