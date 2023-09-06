During 2018 and 2019 America was a proud country that stood tall, had the best economy ever, the strongest military in the world, and was a great and safe place to live. For the last two and a half years it has been completely the opposite. Our country has been severely injured and is now crying for our help.
No matter which political party (Democrat or Republican) you supported in the past, you need to open your eyes, clear your mind, and ask yourself the question “is this the kind of country I want for myself and for my loved ones?”
The mainstream media has been a total distraction and the truth has been lost. We need to seek the truth, find it, and hold onto it. The American Dream…Where did it go???
On November 5, 2024, let’s ALL come together and show our country how much we really care by casting our vote for the one and only person (candidate) who can heal America and make our country become great again. Like it or not, we all know who this is.
Make your vote count because this may be our very last chance to save America!
