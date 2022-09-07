On gender dysphoria in school
One of our little girls in one of our elementary schools is out on recess when she happens to offhandedly say: I think I would like to be a boy, as it looks as if they have more fun. A teacher overhears her remark and tells her: I can help you with that. No, no, no, no! The next day that little girl would be playing with a bunch of other girls and would likely not remember saying something about boys appearing to have more fun.
Lets say that unprincipled teacher actually coaches her on how she can be a boy. Fast forward eight or nine years and that little girl is now an adult. She sees a young mother giving and receiving love from a one-year-old child. Then her own real gender kicks in and she says I would like to have a child. Sorry, that option was stolen from you by some totally out of place elementary teacher!
No child can possibly know the adult consequences of a gender change decision. Likewise, no elementary teacher or counselor should ever be permitted to advise a grade school student on matters dealing with gender. If you have a child in one of our local schools, go to a school board meeting and get assurances from the board that no teacher or counselor is allowed to give any advice to students regarding gender questions.
