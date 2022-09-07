On gender dysphoria in school

One of our little girls in one of our elementary schools is out on recess when she happens to offhandedly say: I think I would like to be a boy, as it looks as if they have more fun. A teacher overhears her remark and tells her: I can help you with that. No, no, no, no! The next day that little girl would be playing with a bunch of other girls and would likely not remember saying something about boys appearing to have more fun.