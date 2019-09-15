The verdict is in. The results are Pennsylvania State Police and EMS 25,000, Athens and Sayre police zero.
According to Governor Tom Wolf’s office the above agencies have revived 25,000 people with naloxone since 2014. Although local EMS does carry naloxone, one wonders why the local police do not.
There may be reasons why this is the policy or non-policy of the local police departments, but whoever is in charge owes it to the community to explain the reasoning.
Jen Smith, Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs secretary, said, “We have a choice to accept overdoses and the disease of addiction as the new normal or to fight back. I choose to fight. We simply cannot get an individual the help they desperately need following an overdose if they are dead.”
The community awaits a response.
David A. Fortune
Athens
