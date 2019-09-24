Scaring the kids
New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her radical Democrat comrades have children depressed, worrying about the end of the world in 10 to 12 years. With an escalating suicide rate and everyone calling for suicide prevention programs, how could any respectable member of Congress and the media scare kids with the unfounded specter of the world ending in 10 to 12 years? These are sick and demented people. Do you think Obama would have bought his $14.8 million beachfront mansion if he thought the polar caps were going to melt?
Joseph DuPont
Towanda
