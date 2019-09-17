Information regarding Sept. 7 article
I write to help to complete the story written on my girlfriend and I recently. I understand that HIPAA rules paralyzed the paper’s ability to understand the circumstance of my hospitalization, but the picture painted of us was nothing short of disturbing to any reader, especially us and our children.
On the afternoon of Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, my girlfriend and I were T-boned by an SUV when we were driving down Cayuta Avenue in Waverly while on my motorcycle. We were weeding our garden and found a hive, we set out on the way to pick up some insect spray when we were hit. We were not at fault, and were following all of the traffic laws, but in the interest of full disclosure, I was ticketed for not having the proper motorcycle endorsements on my New York license. I sustained injuries including: a fractured skull, a concussion, several fractured vertebrae, two severed fingers, a crushed hand and wrist, a broken elbow, a broken arm, a 5-inch diameter chunk taken out of my left arm (resulting in massive blood loss and near amputation) in addition to multiple other injuries, I am also a type one diabetic. My girlfriend was also thrown approximately 52 feet from where we were hit by a driver who “just didn’t see us.” The first responders to the scene thought we were dead.
When I was arrested after my hasty discharge on the 6th of September, I was only out of ICU for a day when an unnecessary amount of five officers responded to my room. I was treated like a violent criminal, at the time, I had no idea why. I was only informed of the trauma room charges in the back of the police car. I take full responsibility for yelling and “creating a disturbance” when the officers tried to shackle my broken body. My physical reaction, obvious pain and lack of safety caused my love to become protective of me, which was also taken out of context. For all of those actions that disturbed other patients or staff, I am profoundly sorry.
I would also like to ask publicly that the police departments in the area please get more training to respond to injured individuals. I think we can all turn a negative into a positive from this circumstance if the officers are able to get training to understand how to better, or more gently handle, injured patients. I understand that criminals are criminals, but if we can protect patients and our law enforcement officers from these complications, there is a ray of hope from this dark cloud.
I want to publicly apologize to any staff member that I may have had a negative interaction with during my initial intake in the Trauma ICU. I don’t want to make excuses, but I will tell you my reasons: after “supermanning” into a brick building, losing 1/4 to 1/3 of my blood (requiring a tourniquet), having a concussion, a skull fracture, and God knows what drugs pumped into me during/after the first of two surgeries, I apparently acted in a way that I never could or would under any circumstance upon arriving to the hospital. I suffered a loss of memory during/after the accident. The last thing I can remember on Saturday is the hood of a blue SUV as I soared above it. I have no criminal record (outside of motor vehicle infractions) and sure have never been arrested for any violent behavior. I am so sorry to all you hardworking nurses and doctors.
We are not drug users, other than insulin. My girlfriend and I work as hard as we can for our family to see that being good people, citizens, and contributing members of this wonderful community, pays off. No part of this incident is a reflection on how we live our lives on a day to day basis, and again, I want to tell the readers of this paper that we are embarrassed, we are sorry, and we will continue to work hard to restore our good reputation.
Mike Apgar
Waverly
