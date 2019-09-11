Comment from a proud great-grandpa
In the not overly conspicuous photo on Page A8 of the 9-3 issue of The Review is the photo of the Penn York Highlanders in the Nichols, New York Labor Day Parade. In the photo, the second from the left is our great-grandson Bryghton Yale from Towanda. On his right (extreme left in the photo) is Mike Sena of Towanda’s Villa Sena. He is Bryghton’s mentor on the drum. Also, Bryghton is marching behind his grandfather David Yale of Yale’s Music Shop in Athens. He is the leader of the highlanders!
Ramon Yale
Ulster
Commented
