Letter to the Editor, Sept. 18, 2019
Inflation?
The recent Boeing 737 scandal reminds me of the burning passengers in the old Ford Pintos. It comes down to how much is a dead body worth. Any decent high school robotics students would have figured out the time bomb just waiting to happen with the 737 anti stall system. When we got away from an eye for an eye and ignored the innocent people we killed by our drones, we accept killing hundreds of people at one time in an air disaster. In 1937, 37 of the 97 people on the Hindenburg were killed and back then 37 people meant something. Inflation?
Joseph DuPont
Towanda
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.