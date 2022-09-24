Most have no clue what abortion entails
I recently participated in the PA March for Life in Harrisburg along with thousands of like-minded individuals, young and old. Over the years, I have continually stood on the side of Life in believing that the procedure of abortion takes the life of a living human being and women are being deceived to believe otherwise.
Yesterday I read a doctor’s story that sadly underscores this deception. She was in her third year of medical school and excited to be starting her obstetrician and gynecology rotation at the medical center. One day, she was told they would be rotating through several clinical exam rooms to experience the various “fields” of OB/GYN. She was switching with her classmates to enter a room where a “procedure” was taking place. There was a pregnant lady laying on a standard OB/GYN bed who was apparently consciously sedated. Next to her was an ultrasound machine showing a baby at about 17 weeks gestation.
The young doctor had no idea what the “procedure” was upon entering the room, but soon became aware from the triangular view on the ultrasound machine that an abortion was taking place. From the images she saw on that monitor, the young doctor could not move and felt paralyzed, dumbfounded, thinking, “This mother needs to wake up and see what they are doing to her baby! She needs to know!”
This experience was the defining moment for this medical student that solidified her belief that abortion was the taking of a baby’s life and young woman who are considering such a procedure should first see the ultrasound of their baby’s heart beating.
It’s a sad fact that the majority of Americans have no idea what abortion entails because such information is not disseminated by the liberal media and politicians. I long ago made the decision that I will never support a candidate for office that believes abortion is a “choice” because I know it’s murder, whether they care to admit it or not. You can vote how you want but you deserve to know that abortion stops a beating heart and kills a baby in the womb. That is a fact.
