Abortion
I am against it.
Even so, I realize there are exceptions for all the rules and I would never condemn anybody who had, going to have, or thinking about having one. After all, we have all been told many times that it is cheap, convenient, private, and it is the law of the land.
Abortion disease was a drastic thing for anyone in the livestock or dairy business. Our family was milking 21 head when three went down with an abortion. While some survived, some did not. The government paid a little, but not nearly enough to replace three dairy cows.
Our neighbor ran over a fawn with a large piece of equipment. Even though wild animals usually sense that their offsprings are dead, this mother thought that there was still life in her little one. The day that it happened, the doe went into the brush and stood there all day. On the third day, she came out in the open, even though the farmer was still working. She seemed not to be afraid. In domestic animals, which I raised for 30 years, only twice was I seriously injured. Both times it was a mare protecting her foal. I got between them, which is a big contrast between animals and people.
When a hearing goes against a person that can see good against the abortion act, like it is a terrible situation that went against them. On the other hand, when something goes in their favor, they clap and cheer out in the streets. It is like they are saying ‘praise be, now we can kill our own babies before they are even born’.
It would pay for all of us to realize that every person living today was once in the same exact state of development as the life that is being taken away.
Tom Young
TROY, PA
