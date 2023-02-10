Winter to some is a bleak time of year. This time can also prove to be inspiring and educational, especially in reference to the trees in your area. With the lack of leaf coverage and the backdrop of the grey days, the form of each tree can be viewed in detail. The overall shape, texture and color of the different barks, any leftover pods or fruit not already feasted upon by the birds, squirrels and humans can now be better studied.
It is easier to detect damaged or diseased areas and a great time for pruning of some species. Over the past 10 years the loss of so many trees whether to storms, disease or old age should concern us all. When a majestic Oak, a fruit-bearing Crabapple or shade producing Maple disappear and is not replaced by two more trees, we all lose. The trees give freely; cleaner air, shadier cooler summers, food and safe nesting for the animals and spiritual uplifting and visual joy for us humans. When you look at and are near a tree again, I hope you remember to be grateful to that tree for all it gives, freely and do make it a plan this year to plant more.
