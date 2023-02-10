Giving trees

Winter to some is a bleak time of year. This time can also prove to be inspiring and educational, especially in reference to the trees in your area. With the lack of leaf coverage and the backdrop of the grey days, the form of each tree can be viewed in detail. The overall shape, texture and color of the different barks, any leftover pods or fruit not already feasted upon by the birds, squirrels and humans can now be better studied.