PennDOT Safety Press Officer’s response to tree hazards
On September 29, the Daily Review printed a letter to the editor that referenced tree hazards along Routes 220 and 6 in Bradford County. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), District 3, entered this concern into our Customer Concern Center and our Bradford County Maintenance office addressed the concern. We responded directly to the author of the concern and included this information:
The trees mentioned in your concern have been reviewed. All trees that posed an imminent danger have been addressed. For those not posing an imminent danger and involving utilities, the utility owner has been notified. The Department will be notifying any property owner of any trees outside of the Department’s right of way that do not pose an imminent danger.
Here is some general information about PennDOT’s tree trimming and removal projects that you may wish to share with your readers:
Each county reviews tree trimming and removal projects annually and prioritizes by need and available funding. Outside of planned projects, trees that pose an imminent danger, are a hazard, or safety issue, are removed.
The Department addresses any trees that pose and imminent danger to the public, both within and outside the Department’s Right of Way. For trees that are inside the Department’s Right of Way, but do not pose an imminent danger, the trees are reviewed and prioritized with the other planned projects.
Trees located outside of the Departments legal Right of Way that do not present an imminent danger to the motoring public are the responsibility of the property owner. For these locations, the Department notifies the property owner via certified mail of the condition of such a tree(s) and advise to have it removed.
Also, PennDOT reminds your readers anyone can report a roadway concerns on state roads by calling 1-800-FIX-ROAD or visiting www.penndot.pa.gov and clicking on “Submit Roadway Feedback.
