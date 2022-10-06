Make birth control funding a priority
Forty years ago I had an abortion. It was nicely called a miscarriage but on my medical records it says spontaneous abortion. I didn’t realize that any pregnancy that ends with the embryo being lost are technically abortions. One in eight pregnancies ends in a miscarriage or technically an abortion. Many times the body has difficulty expelling all the fetal material and the woman becomes in danger of bleeding to death. Not only is it physically painful but emotionally trying, often devastating. One in fifty pregnancies is tubal, meaning the zygote attached too early to the fallopian tube and has no chance of survival and must be aborted. In a group of just 100 women, around 12 of their pregnancies will abort. Many will need medical attention including surgery, referred to as a D&C.
What concerns me is the recent ban on all abortions. These legislators and candidates seem to believe that all abortions are done by choice. Women in these states are suffering and their lives may be at risk. The grief, sadness and often shame of a lost pregnancy is now compounded with fear. The United States maternal mortality rate is one of the highest among developed countries. These abortion bans will only increase that number. If politicians really wanted to end elective abortions they would make birth control a priority. It would be affordable and accessible to ALL women. Health care clinics would get support and funding. If lawmakers do not support this idea then I believe that this abortion issue is just a ploy to gain political support and attention. They do not appear to value the health and welfare of the families they represent. If you want to prevent unwanted pregnancies then help make it possible.
