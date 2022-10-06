Make birth control funding a priority

Forty years ago I had an abortion. It was nicely called a miscarriage but on my medical records it says spontaneous abortion. I didn’t realize that any pregnancy that ends with the embryo being lost are technically abortions. One in eight pregnancies ends in a miscarriage or technically an abortion. Many times the body has difficulty expelling all the fetal material and the woman becomes in danger of bleeding to death. Not only is it physically painful but emotionally trying, often devastating. One in fifty pregnancies is tubal, meaning the zygote attached too early to the fallopian tube and has no chance of survival and must be aborted. In a group of just 100 women, around 12 of their pregnancies will abort. Many will need medical attention including surgery, referred to as a D&C.