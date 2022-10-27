Republicans are responsible
The overheating of national economics is not the making of Democrats, who are said to be responsible. That leaves Republicans. Actually, it is every tax payer (individual and bloated corporate management) who cashed hefty government checks during the pandemic — are responsible for the billions of dollars that were mailed to each mailbox, compliments of democrats in government. Sadly, it remains in the heaps of the forgotten voters of today.
The government should have handed out money as a loan to tie the citizens over, until recovery sets in. An IOU for a bailout would not only be more appropriate, but more financially responsible for the nation.
Sadly, MAGA adherents smugly denigrate Biden, while the voter at large fail to connect the economic overheating to the billions of bail out invested in US citizens. That eventually, necessitated the Feds to apply an urgent financial brake.
A word on a MAGA politics, who tend to know the price of everything and the value of nothing. Trump and his cohorts richly deserve to have their citizenship stripped as an American and Trump unceremoniously, incarcerated in his buddy Putin’s Gulag.
Voters have a unique opportunity to vote for the direction this nation is heading… to ensure woman’s ability to control their bodies. That should be perceived as a priority. National Republican policies offer nothing but complaints and obfuscation. Biden handles policies. Ok, he’s not flashy, but firm and trustworthy.
Republican leadership, at a national level, mostly lie and have misused their oath of office. You have a responsibility to focus on a narrow, but vital function of governance, that is preventing the election of a Republican majority. I beseech you to give it your highest consideration.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.