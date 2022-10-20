What most Republican politicians stand for today
Republican politicians today have a single goal: To win back power. Most are willing to support the fiction that Trump was cheated (in the most scrutinized election ever), because they fear losing positions of power and influence. For some, lying, cheating and supporting violence are acceptable means to an end.
Never mind that Chief Judge Matthew Brann, very conservative former head of the Bradford County R party, threw Guiliani out of a US District (PA) court with his ‘theories’ about election fraud but without a shred of evidence.
Many Bradford County R voters are ‘conservatives’ in the historic sense. They are understandably angry that both party politicians left rural America out of the economic prosperity that more urban areas have seen over the last several decades. They are also troubled by changes in social mores and national demographics. Many believe the unrelenting misinformation about election fraud (e.g., the debunked conspiracy ‘documentary’ 2000 Mules).
Traditional conservatives who accept Trump’s loss and feel dismayed by R’s sleazy political tactics, might ask themselves what our local majority R representation over the last few decades has done to remedy the loss of economic opportunities, decline in school performance, and the increase in social ills that accompany economic hardship. They could also ask what Trump did for rural America other than very effectively give voice to reasonable grievances and distrust in government. He also lowered taxes for the wealthiest Americans, increased the gap between rich and poor, and attempted to hold on to power by force for the first time in American history.
The actual difference between moderates in both parties has been magnified and distorted by lies and conspiracy theories. There are still candidates out there with integrity who stand for working families, law and order, truth, individual rights, and democracy. In the November election, those candidates on our local ballot all happen to be Democrats.
