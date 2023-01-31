First of all, I am not condoning Joe Biden or Mike Pence handling of classified documents. But it was stated (in a previous Letter to the Editor) that the President of the United States has the right to handle and declassify classified documents.
Donald Trump is not the President. He did not have the right to take them home with him. And even if they were under lock and key, which they were not, it still was illegal for him to posses them. Some of them can only be open in a secure room, his bathroom does not count. He was repeatedly asked over many months to return them. Both he and his lawyers said there was not any more. Again he has lied and can not be trusted. Now this is his words not mine he really believed he could declassify documents by just thinking about it. Do you really want him handling anything important or making important decisions? The only way this country can move forward is to move away from this cult leader.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.