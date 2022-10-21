Enough is enough
For the past year and a half America has suffered one failure after another, almost as if it was planned.
At the same time something has been lost, and that something is Truth, Justice, and the American Way.
We need to admit it, seek it, and find it.
Biden recently has made threatening remarks against the American people that they don’t stand a chance against the Government’s F15 Jets and Hellfire Missiles, also mentioning nuclear weapons.
Does this sound like the words of a Dictator in a Third World Country?
On the contrary, America is a “Free Country” and the people have a more powerful weapon, powerful enough to defeat any administration within our government, and that weapon is the right to vote in a free and fair election.
Enough is Enough! This November 8th take this powerful weapon to the polls and make it count, because Enough is Enough!
Walt Steciw
Elmira/Corning
