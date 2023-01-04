Tyrannosaurus Rex hungry again for gas, oil
Dr. Martin Luther King once said, “I have a dream.” I also had a dream, but it was a nightmare. I saw a tremendously huge beast supposed to be extinct, stomping over our lands.
This Tyrannosaurus was genetically engineered for his foods and liquids, he looked for rock and minerals to gulp down. And for his huge belly he needed tremendous amounts of water.
After he had sucked rivers and creeks almost dry and empty, he hit through rocks and rubble for more water. His genetic program was such that he could devise a long straw that he pushed through the soil to get to the water table.
He could also snort fire. His hot breath ignited the gas that had come up through his straw, together with the water.
He blew out large streams of malodorous fire.
The birds fled in flocks; deer took off in panic; the bears ran; the coyote barked its high-pitched warning.
In my dream, people became scared. Some drove away. Most stayed; fearful, despairing, resigned. What could they do?
The tyrant beast stomped over their lands. In his wanderings here and there, he excreted toxic slush. Sometimes on land where nothing could grow anymore. Sometimes along creeks where fish died in remnants of water that had lost its crystalline, life-giving beauty.
How could anyone defeat such a monster?
My dream told me: the answer is clearly written in our hearts.
Monika Osborn
EAST SMITHFIELD, PA
