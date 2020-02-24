Words from a respected admiral
In a Washington Post op-ed, Admiral William H. McRaven, who oversaw the SEAL raid on Osama bin Laden, wrote this about President Trump’s actions:
“As Americans, we should be frightened — deeply afraid for the future of the nation. When good men and women can’t speak the truth, when facts are inconvenient, when integrity and character no longer matter, when presidential ego and self-preservation are more important than national security — then there is nothing left to stop the triumph of evil.”
Devastating words from a respected admiral — and yet the Republicans still think Trump is making America great.
Dale Adams
Washington, D.C.
Former Bradford County resident
