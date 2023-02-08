Okay folks, here goes...
Updated: February 8, 2023 @ 4:51 pm
Okay folks, here goes...
I have had more than one ‘old friend’ ask me “Where are your Letters to the Editor?”
Well, regretfully, I have had some other issues to contend with – like over a month of my time spent helping to keep RPH and Elderwood Rehab busy.
And since then, I seem to have had a problem keeping my feet under me. But, just now decided that I could at least take pen in hand after reading a LTE in the Feb.1 issue of The Daily Review.
Sadly, it is quite obvious that there are folks out there who can not bring themselves to realize that if an honest election had returned Donald Trump to the White House for a second term, our country would not be in the sorry shape that it is in today. Instead, they are out to blame much of Joe’s stupid stunts on Donald.
And sadly, you can bet your bottom dollar, if Donald were in the White House, the U.S. would not have Chinese observation balloons ‘floating’ over our Air Force bases. 2024 can’t come soon enough. Do you agree, GEO?
Ramon Yale
ULSTER, PA
