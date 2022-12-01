New sensible law for hunters
A simple, single page of legislation was signed into law recently, proving that common sense can occasionally prevail in Harrisburg.
For the current hunting season, and for decades prior, hunters who wanted an antlerless deer license had to apply by mailing a specific pink envelope, containing a check or money order, to the county treasurer where they planned to hunt. There was a specific schedule of deadlines. In July, there was a deadline for residents, and then a later one for non-residents. In August, there were two deadlines, for a first and then a second round for unsold licenses. If any licenses remained, in September hunters could buy an antlerless license over the counter from the county treasurer.
Beginning with the 2023-2024 season, thanks to SB 431, hunters will be able to purchase antlerless deer licenses in the same manner as other hunting licenses. They will be available online through HuntFishPA and at any retail licensing location.
This may not seem like a big deal to some people, it just makes sense to be able to get all your licenses in one place. To me, this bill is more than just an amendment to Title 34 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes. It represents hope. Hope that we can change the way our laws are written, the way our government works. That we can have clear, concise, common-sense legislation that garners bi-partisan support and changes our lives for the better.
Liz Terwilliger
WARREN CENTER, PA
