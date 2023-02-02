Is an appeal on the horizon?
A Friday (Jan. 20) headline stated that charges were dismissed against five defendants in related drug cases. That was accurate, but badly incomplete, and not fair to the public, the court, or the police and District Attorney.
The charges can be refiled, and I expect they will be. The article made no intention that the defendants are not “out of the woods” on those charges.
I have no dog in the fight, nor any familiarity with the cases. I write in the hope that the coverage might be improved, and that the public isn’t alarmed by incomplete information.
Pennsylvania’s criminal case procedure requires a “preliminary hearing” before the district court judge. The hearing gives the defendant a chance to learn about the evidence against him, and the district judge decides whether the case should be held for trial.
Before the common pleas judge holds a trial, she can hear motions, including a claim that the district court judge shouldn’t have held the case for trial.
The article described such a motion. The defense contended that the district court heard police testimony about what an undercover informant saw, and that wasn’t adequate evidence, only hearsay.
For the past 10 years, the Pennsylvania courts have taken different positions about what kinds of hearsay can be admitted at preliminary hearings (since preliminary hearings are a state procedure. The U.S. Constitution and The Supreme Court doesn’t provide any evidence).
The court decisions, and the court’s procedure rules have gone in one direction to another, at some points allowing all hearsay, at others imposing restrictions.
For one example, the D.A. and police can use laboratory reports, identifying drugs or DNA, without bringing the scientists to testify. Where a case involves a critical eyewitness, the courts are now more likely to require the witness to be produced.
In the Bradford County cases, the prosecution – and the local district judge – contended that the rules allowed police testimony about what the informant saw. Common pleas judge Maureen Beirne, reviewing the latest decisions of the superior and supreme court, concluded that those courts would agree with the defense and granted the motions.
The judge, defense and prosecution counsel were all aware that her decision was subject to appeal, or that charges could be refiled and the witness called to the next preliminary hearing.
The testimony of that witness, when heard by the defendants and their lawyers, may make it more or less likely that the cases can be resolved without trials, which may be one reason why the higher courts are requiring more evidence at the preliminary hearing.
Why does the Supreme Court seem to vacillate on these standards? For one reason, the court itself is always changing, as judges retire or die. For another, cases are all different, and it’s hard for the court to predict the impact of a change of the rules.
“Dismissal” suggests finality, but it is not acquittal. A different standard applies where there has been a trial, and the defendant is found “not guilty.” In that case, the “double jeopardy” clause of the U.S. Constitution forbids retrial.
Dan Barrett
Former Bradford County District Attorney
