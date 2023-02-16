A recent poll showed that 71 percent of the Republican Party prefers Donald Trump to be their nominee for the Presidency in 2024. It is difficult to comprehend why Republicans have such a high regard for someone in so much legal trouble.
During his Presidency- He told so many lies his closest advisors called them “alternative facts”; He ran the greatest deficits of any President in any four year period; He was impeached twice and the second time a majority of Senators voted to remove him from office; He separated 5000 children from their mothers, placed them in cages and still today there are more than 900 not back with their families; He negotiated a withdrawal agreement with the Taliban in Afghanistan without the involvement of the Afghan Gov’t. causing it to collapse; He stated Putin’s attack on Ukraine was “brilliant”; He helped to cause the insurrection on our Capitol, refused to take any effort to stop it, planned clandestine meetings with others to overturn the election of 2020 and to disrupt the normal transfer of power.
Criminal Investigations presently being conducted against the former President include Manhattan’s investigation over “hush money”; one dealing with valuing assets, this same office convicted the Trump organization of tax fraud with his CFO presently serving time in Rikers; in Georgia with the interference in the 2020 election and the two cases involving the Special Counsel dealing with Classified documents and insurrection.
Civil Suits: NY State is conducting a civil inquiry where the Trump family lied to lenders and insurers by fraudulently over valuing assets and a civil suit where he has been charged with rape in the late 90’s by writer E. Jean Carrol.
