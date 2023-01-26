Potential investigation of Biden family
There is concern the GOP controlled House of Reps will investigate the numerous crimes (and possibly treasonous acts) of the corrupt Biden family.
How can anyone be so irresponsible? Wasn’t that Basement Joe’s statement about President Trump’s handling of “classified documents?” Let’s see, the president is the only one who can legally possess and/or declassify these documents. They were kept safely under lock and key with Secret Service /security cameras everywhere. The DOJ was fully aware of this. No problem. Then the Democrats learn that President Trump was planning to run again. Suddenly there are SWAT teams, automatic weapons, flashing lights and DNC controlled press coverage everywhere. AG Garland, who believes he was denied a seat on the Supreme Court because of the president, was quick to start a criminal investigation. All the Democrats who have spent the last 4-6 years trying to have President Trump removed from office piled on. They even falsified evidence of Russian collusion lied about it, swore to it and tried to impeach with it. I wonder why there was no concern about Dem controlled House of Reps waste?
Now we are learning that, seven years ago, then-Vice President Biden did the same thing, except he didn’t have the authority. In fact, it’s an egregious felony. He kept the documents in places where the Chinese had access as well as Hunter and his druggie friends. The DOJ was aware of this, and they swept it under the carpet two days before the midterm elections, the same as Hunter’s laptop in 2020, hiding it from the voters to influence an election. Makes one wonder how much of these classified document contents Hunter sold.
Hopefully, the GOP house of Reps will get to all the lies/corruption/selling of info and influence for personal gains/destruction of our vast energy resources to aid China and Russia/the corruption of Hunter and Joe in the Ukraine/etc.
John J. Fedorchak, Sr.
St. Simons Island, Ga.; Former Bradford County resident
