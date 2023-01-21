More should be done for Towanda Borough
I am sitting here re-reading the January 6 article titled “Towanda community expresses concerns over mental health calls,” to 12 Mix Avenue. This is a tax-free property owned by a Bradford County Human Services agency which manages the Human Services Development Fund and the Homeless Assistance Program for the Bradford County Commissioners. Bradford County pays expenses on this property which houses adults with mental illness provided through Allied Services as a community residential rehabilitation program.
Bradford County does nothing for Towanda Borough, which provides police protection, fire protection, snow removal, street cleaning, and various other services. What I do not understand is, if this is a county-owned/maintained property, and the county has a sheriff’s department, why as a Towanda taxpayer am I picking up the tab for Big Brother? Keeping in mind Towanda, with 2,804 residents is not in the same situation as Bradford County with its 59,124 residents. This sounds like a great deal for Big Brother. He takes, we pay — great system.
I hope as a Towanda Borough taxpayer that Towanda comes up with a nuisance ordinance to alleviate this drain on its taxpayers. I know nuisance property ordinances do exist with fines and if there is non-compliance, they are out of business. With fines, we in Towanda Borough would get some money to help supplement our police force and as the perceived property owner, Bradford County would at least help in some way.
In my mind, the solution to this problem is simple. Shut this place down, and move its residents over to the county Courthouse to the vacated Sheriff’s office where the county could collect rent and would have its own police force to handle the situations that are repeatedly occurring. This would free our borough police force to have more time to serve and protect. We have so many tax-free government properties here in Towanda, as we are the county seat, and I would appreciate those tax-free organizations to put their “big boy pants” on and play “in lieu of” taxes.
In closing, I would like to say God Bless America and its Constitution which gives ordinary citizens freedom of speech.
