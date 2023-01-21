More should be done for Towanda Borough

I am sitting here re-reading the January 6 article titled “Towanda community expresses concerns over mental health calls,” to 12 Mix Avenue. This is a tax-free property owned by a Bradford County Human Services agency which manages the Human Services Development Fund and the Homeless Assistance Program for the Bradford County Commissioners. Bradford County pays expenses on this property which houses adults with mental illness provided through Allied Services as a community residential rehabilitation program.