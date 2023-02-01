Disapproval of Trump’s proposal
(Over the weekend) former president Donald Trump made a national security proposal that I don’t agree with.
He is violating my/our rights.
First, COVID-19. His plan was a deadly disaster and made the USA No. 1 in the world for most deaths from COVID-19 choosing to play a lot of sinfully expensive golf instead of doing his job and preparing our great nation from a deadly pandemic. Then he suggested to drink Clorox as a Covid remedy. Then, we had Monkeypox to worry about and his issue with the immigrants he said Mexico was going to pay for his “Wall”...and anyone with a brain can see it’s a fence and not a wall. Trump said Mexico was going to pay for the construction costs of his wall/fence but Trump (who doesn’t pay taxes) nor Mexico paid a dime towards his very expensive fence but we as taxpayers did.
Now, Trump said he wants to build an impenetrable dome over America.That’s going to be expensive; who’s going to pay for that, his pal Putin?
Protect your rights and say ‘no’ to Trump’s impenetrable dome. It is going to cost a lot of money that I don’t have. If Trump’s dome is supposed to protect us, do we send Trump a bill for his very expensive fence?
Ntan Makapi
TOWANDA, PA
