Not yesteryear’s Democratic party
I read Verne Hicks’ letter to the editor dated Aug. 30.
I found his thoughts on how the Democratic and Republican parties viewed each other years ago very interesting to read. However, that was before the Democratic Party morphed into a power-seeking revolutionary party. I am sure there are many good tradition Democrats. However, many of their political leaders and disciples have become dissenters and have formed their own Democratic Socialist Party.
Years ago we didn’t have politicians like The Squad and Bernie Sanders who overtly admit they are socialists and Marxist, respectively, displaying their hatred for America, and wanting to make radical socialist changes in America. People weren’t pulling down our statues, trying to obliterate our history, and trampling on our rights to free speech, to keep and bear arms, and religious freedoms. The three things a tyrant finds terrifying.
I find it perplexing, when most revolutions have taken place for the cause of freedom; these radicals want to break free from the shackles of freedom, liberty, and justice for all in exchange for the heavy yoke and shackles of socialism for the promise of a great utopia only to end up with dystopia.
While our cities are in a tumultuous upheaval, the democratic leaders of these cities and states do nothing to quell the violence. They sit on their thrones, in thoughtless stupors, while the murdering of their brethren is taking place, and their citizens needlessly suffer. Their only agenda is to vilify and defund the police when they need them the most. It seems like such counterintuitive thinking on their part. If this continues, there will be no peace until we are all in compliance with their ideology, consigned to a state of enslavement to our government, living in the endless misery of socialism. This is not yesteryear’s Democratic Party.
Craig Pierce
Towanda
