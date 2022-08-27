On such a beautiful summer day with the sky presenting with such a brilliant blue and astonishing white clouds, it is disappointing driving into Towanda from Wysox where the American Flags you see as you go on US 6 West are dirty (compare these dirty flags to the post office flag). This is both the “Progress” building and the Towanda Municipal Building. I suppose the owners/operators/people in charge have more important things to do than worry about the condition of our National Symbol outside or on their buildings. Says a lot about Towanda, as this is the first thing you see crossing the bridge.
Frank Bertrand
Commented
