Pa. officials need to take action
Boy, the Pa. top officials must be working seven days a week plus some holidays to get the salaries they make.
Meanwhile, us regular people are faced with the soaring inflation, also with no big gifts to us. Some are losing their homes, mostly due to high property taxes. The property tax rebate program to receive bonuses to the eligible is great, but how come the income limit has not been adjusted to help senior citizens qualify for it. This is long overdue.
Another issue is senior citizens should not have to pay property taxes at all or at least get a percentage off. This has been on the back-burner for too long.
Maybe some of our reps and officials could work on these matters on their weekend work in Harrisburg.
Gerald S. Sarnosky
TOWANDA, PA
