Doomed future
If you think getting the democrats re-elected again we will dig out of this Inflation you are crazy. This country was booming under Trump. Look at all the stats. Biden, Wolf and other Democrats are sinking the ship fast. Why did Biden Release 15 million gallons of crude from the reserves, It did not help fuel prices one bit. Oh yeah, they got top dollar for it. Fetterman is another waste. What is the sense of having Jails anymore? You should never see the light a day again if you committed a murder let alone be freed. Government officials like to use our tax money for other things than what it was obtained for just like the social security system. Now we support millions of illegal immigrants and Wolf spends the gas tax on anything but the roads let alone lower it or eliminate it during this deep inflation. Just what is this leadership doing to help the elderly with rising electric and fuel bills let alone food costs. The Penna. Budget always survived each year and now we have the lottery fund, natural gas taxes, billions of casino funds and Wolf keeps right on taxing us to death. Where does all the money go? We should have an abundance of tax dollars in reserve. Instead of voting the way you did and all your ancestors did vote for who will help us the most. No politician should be able to receive funds from private individuals or companies swaying their vote. That should be a crime punishable by jail. I don’t see much changing with mail-in fraud and no verification.
